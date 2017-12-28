Raftaar on joining Roadies Xtreme: Every gang leader would fight to win

Raftaar is one of the gang leaders in Roadies Xtreme. Raftaar is one of the gang leaders in Roadies Xtreme.

The upcoming season of Roadies Xtreme has already become the talk of the town with popular rapper Raftaar joining the force as the gang leader. To be shot extensively in the picturesque northeastern region of India, the show will see youngsters take up challenges to prove their grit and strength. Interestingly, this time the gang leaders would also have to partake in the tasks making it a more challenging experience. Talking exclusively to indianexpress.com on joining Roadies Xtreme, Raftaar shared, “I have always been excited about Roadies and when I got a chance to be a gang leader, I would have never said no. It is one of the most popular youth shows and being an adrenaline junkie, I am really looking forward to starting the expedition.”

When asked if he ever tried auditioning for the show, the rapper said, “Since I was focussing on music I did not feel the need or else I would have definitely been on the show.” With Raftaar being the new gang leader, we asked him about how he is prepping up to challenge others. Smilingly he said, “There’s nothing to be prepared as the show is more about using your mind. And as I am the new one, the other gang leaders should be scared for they don’t know what tricks I have up my sleeves. I am sure I will take them by surprise.”

While he wasn’t keen on revealing his secrets, Raftaar shared, “As a gang leader, I won’t be bossing around but I would want my teammates to trust me. There should be a mutual respect and when I promise to stand by them, I would expect the same from them too. This year the gang leaders would also have to get down dirty during the task and I am super excited for the same and I hope as a team, we will manage to excel in every challenge. Every gang leader would fight to win and I can assure that the show is going to be really exciting.”

When questioned on what qualities in a contestant made him choose them, the musician said, “I have seen a lot of struggle, and faced difficulties before I managed to achieve whatever I have. I instantly get connected to anyone who has that passion and determination to prove themselves. Also, someone with a story to tell, a dream to fulfill, or a burning desire, are my kind of people.”

The 29-year-old crooner rose to fame from his very first song “Tamanche Pe Disco” and then went on to churn hits like “Whistle Baja”, “The Pappi Song”, “Dhaakad”, “Bandook Meri Laila” among more. His latest number in Fukrey Returns, “Tu Mera Bhai Nehi Hain” has already turned into a chartbuster. Raftaar also showed his swag on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, where he received quite a positive response for his dance moves.

On Roadies Xtreme, he will be joined by Nikhil Chinapa, Neha Dhupia, and Prince Narula as gang leaders while Rannvijay Singh will be seen in a more powerful avatar. The show will launch sometime early next year on MTV.

