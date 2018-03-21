Radhika Madan on launching an app for her fans: I want to build a personal equation with them

Radhika Madan was last seen in television series Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi. Radhika Madan was last seen in television series Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi.

Radhika Madan’s life is no less than a fairytale. She was happily enjoying her life as a choreographer when she was picked up to star in Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi. The show, also starring Shakti Arora, became an overnight success and the two actors soon became stars. After basking in the glory and enjoying the love and affection, Radhika wants to give back something to her fans. And that’s when she got the idea to launch a mobile app that could help her stay connected with her fans. “I am not active on social media but I didn’t want to miss on the opportunity of interacting with my fans. That’s when I conceptualised the app, which would give me a chance to have a personal equation with my fans through one platform,” she shared in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com.

Talking about the boom of social media, Radhika stated, “It’s definitely helped us connect with fans and got us closer. But since there are so many mediums, you tend to miss out on a lot of things. My fans paint and make artworks and they feel disappointed if I don’t react to it. This is why I have got a separate section on the app where they can post their edits and I would try to respond to each of them. Also, people who want to know about my tastes, I even have my playlist on the app.”

While all’s well, we wondered if she ever had to face the wrath of a troll, to which she quipped, “Oh, I am just not bothered about that. I feel everyone has an opinion and one shouldn’t let negativity pull them down. So it doesn’t affect me at all.”

Radhika, who herself was a fan of Kareena Kapoor, shared that she had a different way to express her emotions. “I was a very shy teenager and during our times, we didn’t have social media, so I would stick her poster on my cupboard. That was my way of living the life of a fan,” she shared with a smile.

Moving further, the actor shared with us how she never imagined this amount of love coming her way. She said, “I just lucked out. I am basically a dancer and acting was sheer destiny for me. I never imagined that my first show would make me so popular. It’s sheer luck and I feel so humbled to receive the tremendous love from all quarters of the world.”

Having just finished shooting for a film, Radhika added that TV would need to wait. “I had a wonderful start on television but I am taking a short break to try out newer avenues. I will be starting another project and post that hopefully, I will grab a good offer on television,” averred the actor. Adding to that, she said, “The world of movies is quite different as we get so much time to prepare. TV is a fast medium and time consuming while in films, you can work on your character in much depth.”

While many actors jump from one reality show to another, Radhika kept it quite low and she has a reason for the same. “Well I did Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa which was a dream come true for me. I was also offered Khatron Ke Khiladi but I am super scared of reptiles and insects, so I can never do that show. I have no baliye to do Nach Baliye, so let’s see what I take up next,” she concluded with a smile.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd