Rachael Taylor to star in Marvel’s ‘Jessica Jones’

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ actress Rachael Taylor has joined the cast of Marvel’s upcoming TV series ‘A K A Jessica Jones’. The Netflix series follows the exploits of superhero-turned-private investigator Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter),who works on cases involving people with extraordinary abilities, reported Entertainment Weekly. Taylor, 30, will play Jessica’s best friend, Trish Walker, a syndicated radio talk show host, former model and child TV star known to her adoring fans as ‘Patsy’ Walker, who helps Jessica embark on the most dangerous case of her career, according to Marvel.com.

In the comics, Patricia Walker is the alter-ego of superhero Hellcat. “Rachael’s ability to embody a character that must balance both the darker and lighter elements of our series will provide a perfect emotional anchor for Jessica Jones,” executive producer Jeph Loeb said.”Rachael blew us away with her grounded, humanising take on Trish, adding yet another layer to the complex, emotional story we’re telling with this series,” he said. The series also features Mike Colter. The 13-episode ‘Jessica Jones’ is slated to premiere a year after the debut of Daredevil, which stars Charlie Cox as the titular hero and bows on Friday, April 10.

