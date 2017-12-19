R Madhavan all set to make digital debut with Amazon Original show Breathe

R Madhavan has given a perfect Christmas gift to his fans. R Madhavan has given a perfect Christmas gift to his fans.

R Madhavan is all set to make his digital debut with a web series, which would stream on Amazon Prime Video. Madhavan revealed the surprise on his Instagram handle through a video. In the video, we see him super excited about opening a parcel from Amazon India. Later, we see him making an announcement of his next project called Breathe, which is an Amazon Original show.

Madhavan took to Twitter to share the video with the caption, “This one’s a surprise for you as well as me! Let’s unveil it together @AmazonVideoIN @BreatheAmazon.”

This one's a surprise for you as well as me! Let's unveil it together @AmazonVideoIN @BreatheAmazon pic.twitter.com/G1LqcwegdU — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) December 19, 2017

Breathe stars R Madhavan, Amit Sadh, and Sapna Pabbi in the lead roles.

The web series will be available in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. In short, it is the perfect New Year treat for R Madhavan fans across India.

On the film front, Madhavan has some interesting projects in his kitty. He is prepping up for Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Chandamam Door Ke in which he would play an astronaut. Apart from that, Madhavan will also share the screen space with Naga Chaitanya in his next titled Savyasachi.

