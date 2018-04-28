Quantico Season 3 premieres today: All your questions about the Priyanka Chopra show answered 

Priyanka Chopra reprises her role as Alex Parrish in Quantico Season 3. Priyanka Chopra reprises her role as Alex Parrish in Quantico Season 3.

American TV show Quantico that made Priyanka Chopra a household name is coming back to our television screens with a brand new season on April 28. This third season will take a leap of three years from where the last season left and new showrunner Michael Seitzman who takes over the reigns from Joshua Safran, plans to completely revamp the show for the audiences now. As for what has happened in those three years, while some major players have departed, Alex Parrish has some new allies and new enemies to fight against. Before you sit down to watch Quantico Season 3, here’s everything you need to know about the show.

Cast and Crew

Alex Parrish is back! #Quantico premieres with a heart-pounding new season TONIGHT at 10|9c on ABC! pic.twitter.com/sQhPiu0cxw — Quantico ABC (@QuanticoTV) April 26, 2018

It is not just director Michael Seitzman who joins Quantico’s sets with this new season. Chopra will have a strong ally in the form of Oscar winner Marlee Matlin’s Jocelyn, a deaf ex-FBI agent who is especially good with her observational skills. While Matlin will make an appearance in the premiere itself, as Parrish’s journey progresses, more new people are set to join course including musician Alan Powell as undercover agent Mike McQuigg. Along with Chopra, series regulars Ryan (Jake McLaughlin), Owen (Blair Underwood), Shelby (Johanna Braddy) and Harry (Russell Tovey) reprise their roles. Also, Aunjanue Ellis, Yasmine Al Massri and Pearl Thusi are out.

Plot takes a leap

#AlexIsBack New season of @QuanticoTV premiering tomorrow night on ABC 🔥 Are you ready?? pic.twitter.com/pXHXVP4VHq — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 26, 2018

As I mentioned earlier, the new season will pick up things three years after the Season 2 finale. The last time we saw Alex, she and Ryan ran off together and Owen became the Deputy Director of the CIA. But as the teasers have suggested, now, Alex has been living a peaceful, anonymous life somewhere in Italy. The previous flashbacks timeline has also been ditched this time.

The official plot synopsis reads, “Alex is forced to abandon her idyllic existence when Ryan persuades her to help him rescue Shelby from a notorious international arms dealer known only as The Widow, who is holding her hostage – and in exchange for her release she demands something that only Alex can provide. Ryan and Alex recruit Owen and Harry to help rescue their friend and defeat the villain. To help the cause, Owen brings in former agent Jocelyn Turner, who has her own dark past with The Widow.”

Can’t wait to see Harry return when #Quantico premieres tomorrow 10|9c! pic.twitter.com/jiSslaGtb8 — Quantico ABC (@QuanticoTV) April 25, 2018

Showrunner Seitzman reveals the ideology behind the plot leap as to how he wanted the show to have an appeal to both new viewers and the viewers who have been around from the first season. He wanted to execute some major changes and bring in some new character backstories, so that people who haven’t seen the show previously can also make out what’s happening. “I wanted to reset the relationships. So for starters, I thought, ‘Well, maybe you start three years later.’ That buys you a lot. A lot happens in three years, right?” he told Entertainment Weekly.

Tonal Shift

Alex’s new life comes to an unexpected halt in this first #Quantico sneak peek! pic.twitter.com/8jSXaIpyYx — Quantico ABC (@QuanticoTV) April 21, 2018

Seitzman has also revealed in several of his interviews how there will be a huge tonal shift in the show’s narrative this time along. Apart from hitting reset on the core characters, the show will have a more classy spy-genre feel this time. While there is a warmer tone and new look and score to look forward to, this season Alex’s journey will see her grappling with the choice of the kind of life she wants to live: of constant action in the face of threats, or of peace. There is also a certain global appeal to the show now, as much of the scene takes place out of New York City, in places like Ireland, Italy included.

You can watch Quantico’s third season from April 28 and the show will air every Saturday at 9 PM on Star World in India.

