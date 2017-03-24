Quantico: Priyanka Chopra welcomes Jon Kortajarena aboard. See pics

Jon Kortajarena is the latest entrant to star in the Priyanka Chopra’s American drama thriller Quantico. Jon Kortajarena is the latest entrant to star in the Priyanka Chopra’s American drama thriller Quantico.

Priyanka Chopra’s ABC TV series Quantico has got a new addition. Jon Kortajarena is the latest entrant to star in the American drama, Quantico. The 31-year-old Spanish model is all set to join the ABC series which stars Priyanka in the lead. Priyanka Chopra took to Twitter to welcome her new co-star. She tweeted a selfie with the actor and wrote, “Top secret no more… Welcome @jonkortajarena aka Felix to the #Quantico cast!”

Not only Priyanka but Jon himself broke the news and shared a picture with the actor. “So excited to be part of the cast of #Quantico. Thanks to @priyankachopra and the all team for the warm welcome. Next Monday you can see my first episode on #ABC,” Kortajarena tweeted.

He will play Felix Cordova, an amoral legislative assistant for the Speaker of the House. Priyanka also welcomed Kortajarena to the show’s second season.

See the latest posts shared by the Quantico stars Priyanka Chopra and Jon Kortajarena:

So excited to be part of the cast of #Quantico. Thanks to @priyankachopra for the warm welcome. Next Monday my first episode on #ABC pic.twitter.com/ZaUTdkLHAG — Jon Kortajarena (@jonkortajarena) March 23, 2017

Priyanka plays Alex Parish in the show. PeeCee is also prepping up for her Hollywood debut Baywatch in which she plays the character of Victoria Leeds, the antagonist. The film has Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron in the lead.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd