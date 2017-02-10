Quantico: Priyanka Chopra’s show gets low rating, to go off air?

During Koffee With Karan, Priyanka Chopra revealed that she will be busy working on Quantico second season until next year. During Koffee With Karan, Priyanka Chopra revealed that she will be busy working on Quantico second season until next year.

During Koffee With Karan, Priyanka Chopra revealed that she will be busy working on Quantico second season until next year. Priyanka said that the shooting of the second season could extend till April-May in 2017. However, Quantico’s second season is not doing very well, according to The Cancel Bear’s TV by the numbers, a website that tracks TV ratings.

“A while back the Bear noted that Quantico’s move to Monday nights would likely result in marginal rating gains at best. That didn’t happen, and thus the show is getting a downgrade to a likely cancellation. In its fall run on Sundays, Quantico averaged a 0.76 rating in adults 18-49 with a lead-in (Secrets and Lies) that drew just about the same ratings,” the website observed.

The website also mentioned that drop in rating might lead ABC to cancel the show. “Quantico probably won’t move much higher than its current ratings this season. It is what it is at this point, and that’s a show ABC should cut ties with at season’s end,” the website notes. The two shows Notorious and Conviction have also been cancelled with ratings 0.87 and 0.64 respectively.

A review on Vulture sighted the problem with Priyanka Chopra’s show saying, “Where the episode struggles, however, is in its sense of danger. All spy shows require an imminent danger to keep them entertaining: It keeps blood pressure high and viewers interested. Unlike other female-led spy shows (Alias, for example), Alex Parrish is too perfect to truly fear for her safety. We know theoretically that Alex is in danger, but she’s never proven herself to be anything but capable under pressure. Her incredible ability to get herself out of any sticky situation has become a road bump in her character’s story. It no longer feels like Alex is in danger, even when she is.”

It’s not the first time that reports of problems for Quantico have cropped up. An earlier report by Mid-Day said that Priyanka has apparently reduced her fee by almost half to keep the show afloat. However, Priyanka Chopra’s spokesperson has denied all the rumours.

