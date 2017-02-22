Quantico 2: Priyanka Chopra’s passionate kiss with co-star Jake McLaughlin is going viral. Watch video, pics

The kissing scene between Quantico’s Alex Parrish (Priyanka Chopra) and Ryan Booth, (Jake McLaughlin) has just gone viral. The kissing scene between Quantico’s Alex Parrish (Priyanka Chopra) and Ryan Booth, (Jake McLaughlin) has just gone viral.

Priyanka Chopra and her Quantico co-star Jake McLaughlin are hitting headlines yet again. The ABC’s television series is currently running in its season 2 and the show’s one particular kissing scene between Alex Parrish, played by Priyanka, and Ryan Booth, played by Jake, is going viral.

Quantico 2, which returned after its mid-season break in January, is making headlines for its latest episode which saw the two characters played by Priyanka and Jake sharing a passionate kiss. This has definitely left the prime time show’s audience hopeful that everything will turn out to be fine for this onscreen pair.

A GIF of the scene was posted on the show’s official Twitter page. Even priyanka’s global fans couldn’t stay away from sharing the clip, leaving everyone talking about it. In the GIF, we see Alex and Ryan at a coffee shop, discussing about their relationship when Ryan bends forward and kisses Alex.

The passionate kiss was posted on Quantico’s Twitter page with the caption, “Ralex revealed! #Quantico.” Here, ‘Ralex’ definitely means a combination of the two names – Priyanka’s character Alex and Jake’s character Ryan.

Alex and Ryan has set the temperatures soaring in Quantico’s season 1 itself, by making love in a car in its very first episode and then later, getting cozy under the shower too.

But in the show, Alex aka Priyanka and Ryan aka Jake have more hurdles to overcome. For now, this particular kiss is only making the fans expect a big change in the plot of Quantico and the relationship between the two characters.

All this only proves that there is a lot more in store from Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra, and the makers of Quantico in the upcoming episodes.

