Priyanka Chopra is combat-ready in this new Quantico Season 3 poster

Priyanka Chopra is back with Quantico Season 3 on April 26. Priyanka Chopra is back with Quantico Season 3 on April 26.

The third season of Quantico is all set to premiere on April 26 and Priyanka Chopra just dropped a new poster for the show on the internet. Sharing the photo on Twitter, Priyanka wrote, “New Team. New Threats. Get ready for a new thrilling season of @QuanticoTV Thursday, April 26 on ABC! #Quantico.”

Yes, there are a number of new things happening with Quantico’s Season 3. First up, showrunner Josh Safran has stepped down and will take on a consulting role as Code Black’s Michael Seitzman will take over the reins. However, Aunjanue Ellis, Yasmine AlMassri and Pearl Thusi will be departing from the show, as reported earlier. Alan Powell (Mike McQuigg), Jake McLaughlin (Ryan Booth) and Russell Tovey (Harry Doyle) will be reprising their roles. Marlee Matlin has also been added to this year’s cast.

Season 3 is expected to pick up three years after the Season 2 finale, where Alex and Ryan ran off together and Owen became the Deputy Director of the CIA. It has been reported that the show will also give up on its flashbacks timeline and focus more on the group reorganizing itself at the FBI and solving cases for the government. Quantico will air in India on Star World and Star World HD.

Priyanka has a number of commitments in Hollywood currently including films A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t It Romantic. She has been in New York for a long period of time managing her engagements and shooting for the upcoming season of Quantico where she will be reprising her role of Alex Parrish. In India, Priyanka has been bankrolling regional films with her production house Purple Pebble Pictures. The actor is also in between choosing scripts for her comeback to Bollywood.

