Quantico 3: Priyanka Chopra sports new hairstyle, and we’re totally loving it

Priyanka Chopra is shooting for the third season of Quantico, the American TV series which made her a household name in the international market. The actor has been sharing updates about her shoot every now and then, which surely has been making it hard for her fans to wait for the third season. And as if the excitement was not high enough, the actor shared her new look that she would be donning in the season. Priyanka has chopped her hair, and the ever-stylish Desi girl has surely upped the fashion game.

Priyanka will be boasting curls this season, and surely, she cannot get her hands off the new haircut. The actor shared a collage on her Instagram with a caption, “When u have a new haircut and can’t help but constantly touch it to make sure it’s all ok up there!! Lol @abcquantico #alexparrish season 3.”

Well, we are surely in love with this new look.

The Bajirao Mastani actor has been sharing many pictures from the sets of Quantico. She is shooting for the series in New York.

Recently, she made her way to Forbes’ 100 Most Powerful Women List of 2017. Adding another feather to her cap, Priyanka secured 97th spot on the full list of 100 Most Powerful Women which is headlined by Angela Merkel, the Chancellor of Germany.

Priyanka also found a place in 15 Most Powerful Women In Entertainment And Media 2017 list, which has names like Beyonce, Taylor Swift and JK Rowling among others.

On the work front, beyond Quantico, the actor will be seen in two Hollywood films, Isn’t It Romantic and A Kid Like Jake.

