Puneesh Sharma makes an early exit from Bigg Boss 11 finale

While many were wondering if, like the previous season, this year too a common man will take away the winner’s trophy from the celebrities, we hear that Puneesh Sharma has ended his Bigg Boss 11 journey at the fourth position. Puneesh’s mother entered the house and walked out along with him while Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta have made it to the top three in the grand finale of the show.

A few hours back, in a sneak peek video shared by the channel Colors on its official Twitter handle, we saw Salman Khan telling the four finalists that a family member of one of the four finalists will enter the house and will bring his or her kin out. Shocked by Salman’s announcement, Hina, Shilpa, Vikas and Puneesh waited with bated breath to see whose relative has entered the house. This probably would have been that moment when neither of them would have wished to see their family member inside the house. But Puneesh’s ouster doesn’t come as a shock since the commoner didn’t manage to make as many fans as Hina or Shilpa.

The man who entered the show as a ‘ladies man’ ended his journey in Bigg Boss 11 on a high note as he performed with his ladylove Bandgi Kalra on the chartbuster “Tip Tip Barsa Paani.” The steamy performance definitely reminded the onlookers of Puneesh and Bandgi’s sizzling chemistry and their public display of affection while Bandgi was inside the house.

Puneesh’s claim to fame in Bigg Boss 11 was his love story with Bandgi and his friendship with Akash and Shilpa Shinde. Though Puneesh’s arrogance and his temper didn’t go down well with the viewers initially, soon the commoner realised his mistake and kept himself away from many controversies. At the end, Puneesh walked out with his head held up high and now it would be interesting to see if he will continue his relationship with Bandgi or will it end like any other love story of Bigg Boss which starts and ends with the show.

