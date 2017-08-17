TV couple Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma get engaged in a lavish ceremony. See photos, videos

Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma met on the sets of their show Tujh Sang Preet Lagayi Sajna. Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma met on the sets of their show Tujh Sang Preet Lagayi Sajna.

Television actor Puja Banerjee, who plays Mehak in Colors investigative thriller Dev, is now engaged to Dil Se Dil Tak fame Kunal Verma aka Aman. The TV couple made their relationship of nine years official on August 16 as they exchanged rings in a grand ceremony which was attended by the who’s who of the television industry. In attendance were Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Anita Hassanandani, comedian Bharti Singh, Adaa Khan, Shweta Rohira and Balika Vadhu fame Shashank Vyas among others.

A few days back during the promotions of her show Dev, Puja divulged the details about her wedding plans to indianexpress.com. She said, “We are getting engaged after nine years of being together. We will decide our wedding date on the day of engagement only.” But this is not what the couple decided initially. They planned a small Roka ceremony to make it official. “It was supposed to be a Roka but after we prepared the guest list it, Kunal thought that let’s turn it into a proper engagement ceremony since the marriage will be a private affair. We won’t be inviting many people then and it will only be a family affair. So we decided to celebrate one function with everyone,” added Puja, who rose to fame with the show Devon Ke Dev Mahadev.

In the photos and the videos that surfaced on the internet from the star-studded ceremony, both the actors who met on the sets of the show Tujh Sang Preet Lagayi Sajna looked head over heels in love with each other. They made a perfect couple as they danced on some Bollywood romantic numbers at their engagement which happened in a typical Rajasthani style last evening.

Revealing a little more about her love story, Puja said, “Every relationship goes through ups and downs and even we experienced a hard time. But I think the relationship grows stronger after it goes through a bad phase.” Earlier in an interview, Kunal had said how he and Puja broke up and their nine years long relationship was not only about lovey-dovey moments.

A few days back Puja shared a photo with Kunal and expressed her heartfelt feeling for the love of her life as she wrote, “Can’t tell u how much I love u and how I am counting days to be urs forever. U make me smile when i have tears in my eyes u pamper me like a queen and u be there for me when I need the most. I love u forever and ever and ever.”

Congratulating the lovebirds on their big day, Bharti Singh and Shweta Rohira posted cute messages with inside photos from the ceremony. While Bharti wrote, “Congratulation #puja#kunaal#engementparty#happyforyou #loveyouguys #behappy#godblesslovebirds 😘,” Shweta captioned her photo with Puja, “Congratulationssss my darling my Pagli @banerjeepuja super happy for you today 😘🤗 #friendslikefamily #friendsengagement #superhappy #blessed #theclub #pujabanerjee #kunalverma #shwetarohira.”

The couple will probably tie the knot next year.

