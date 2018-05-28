Prosenjit Chatterjee to host the Bengali version of Kaun Banega Crorepati

Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee will be hosting KBC Bangla Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee will be hosting KBC Bangla

The iconic quiz game show Kaun Banega Crorepati will soon be relaunched in Bengali. Colors Bangla is launching a Bengali version of the show named Ke Hobe Bangla r Kotipoti. The show will premiere on July 16, 2018. The National award-winning actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, the very own Bumba da of Bengal film industry will be hosting the show.

“I am a huge fan of Amitabh Bachchan; the comparison is a part of our life. I have immense respect for Amit jee but this show will be hosted by me in my own style and I won’t do it in the way Amitabh Ji has done. Bengal knows me as Bumba da and it will be in typical bumba da style”, Chatterjee told indianexpress.com

Chatterjee has already started his homework to be able to connect with the audience and the participant.

“Whenever I take an assignment I do a lot of homework so definitely for this I have already started my work. It is really going to be interesting to sit on the ‘hot seat’. Also, we work in Bengali industry, I haven’t seen Rs 1 crore together at a time so it will be interesting and not less than a blessing to handover the cheque to someone”, he added.

Speaking on the launch of the promo which beautifully captures the iconic Howrah Bridge, Ravish Kumar, Head, Regional Entertainment Viacom 18 said, “Bengal is a very important market. When we decided to launch this in Bangla, Prosenjit Chatterjee was our immediate choice. The regional entertainment market is extremely dynamic in nature and we have already launched a lot of shows in regional version. We are positive about this one as well.”

The process of selection had already begun last Monday and show makers have kept the phone lines open. The man behind the Kaun Banega Crorepati and this show as well, Siddhartha Basu, said, “ Bengal is the fertile ground for a knowledge-based show and people well versed with the Bengali language globally will get an opportunity to participate in the show and win money”.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd