Priyanka Chopra makes the Quantico team speak Hindi and it is so cute. Watch videos

Internationally acclaimed Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra got the cast of her hit American show Quantico to speak in Hindi.

Priyanka tweeted a short video in which the cast is seen speaking in Hindi. “India: Hum aa rahein hain, aaj raat, as #QuanticoOnSW returns from its winter break! #TerrificTuesdays @StarWorldIndia”, writes Priyanka.

In the video, she says: “We are very excited because Quantico has been moved to Tuesdays at Star World.” Then actors Jake McLaughlin, Yasmine Al Massri and Johanna Braddy, join her and say: “Hum aa rahe hai (We are coming)”.

She also shared some other fun snippets on Instagram with Blair Underwood, Yasmine Al Massri and Johanna Braddy. She writes, “We’re not kidding when we say you will be sitting on the edge of your seats! #QuanticoMondays @jazmasri @thejohannabraddy”.

The second season of Quantico is back after a mid-season break. It airs in India on Star World and Star World HD.

Priyanka won the Favourite Dramatic TV Actress award at the People’s Choice Awards 2017. She dedicated the honour to the cast and crew of Quantico. It was Priyanka’s second People’s Choice Award as she bagged her first one in the Favourite Actress in a New TV series category last year for “Quantico”, in which she plays Alex Parrish.

