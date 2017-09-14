Priyanka Chopra to present at 2017 Emmy Awards

Priyanka Chopra will be presenting an Emmy Award this year. Priyanka Chopra will be presenting an Emmy Award this year.

Priyanka Chopra is set to present a trophy at the 69th Primetime Emmy awards on Sunday at Los Angeles. The ‘Quantico’ actor has joined the list of Hollywood stars like Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Adam Scott, Viola Davis, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Seth Meyers and Dolly Parton, who will return to the main stage to present various statuettes, reported Entertainment Weekly.

This is the second time Priyanka Chopra will present an award at the ceremony. Last year, the actor’s twirl on the Emmys’ red carpet got everyone talking. In 2016, Priyanka had shared the platform with the ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ actor Tom Hiddleston. Meanwhile, other noteworthy names in this year’s list include Iain Armitage, Mark Feuerstein, Jermaine Fowler, Chris Hardwick, Kaitlin Olson, Jeremy Piven, Craig Robinson, Gina Rodriguez, Anika Noni Rose and Gabrielle Union. Priyanka had also been the presenter at other prestigious award shows such as Golden Globes and the Oscars.

The actor who made her Hollywood debut this year with ‘Baywatch’, was recently in Jordan interacting with Syrian refugee kids. On her Instagram account, the actor shared the various interactions she has with the Syrian children living in refugee camps. She even met Queen Rania Al Abdullah during her visit.

On the work front, ‘A Kid Like Jake‘ and ‘Isn’t It Romantic‘ are two of the Hollywood projects in her kitty. She has reportedly also signed a film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Bollywood.

The 2017 Emmys will be held at the Microsoft theatre in Downtown LA, California. The 69th Primetime Emmy Award ceremony itself will be simulcast LIVE exclusively on Star World, Star World HD and Star World Premiere HD at 5:00 am on 18th September with a primetime repeat at 8:00 pm.

