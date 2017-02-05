Priyanka Chopra reveals the secret behind her ‘global accent’ on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Watch video

Priyanka Chopra appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and it left the audience in splits! Priyanka Chopra appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and it left the audience in splits!

Priyanka Chopra’s recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert was everything that we expected and more. You might wonder what could top her downing a tequila shot on The Ellen Degeneres Show, but the Bollywood actor’s game was point on. From mimicking her ‘New York’ accent that she had as a teenager to talking about her visa runs, she was sensationally witty.

All of us have heard how PeeCee completed her high school in America and returned to India. However, little did we know that she attained this dialect which she is quite embarrassed about. When Colbert said that her way of saying ‘dancing’ was elegant, she was quick to own all the hate she has been receiving about her diction and called it a ‘global accent.’ The gorgeous actor went on to explain that her accent is now a mish-mash of everything with the onslaught of different pronunciations she has been exposed to.

Talking about Bollywood, Colbert asked Priyanka why she doesn’t like the term, to which she replied, “I don’t think a lot of Indian actors like the term Bollywood also, because I think around the world Bollywood has been reduced to a Zumba class.”

In fact, she almost jumped up with joy at the success of La La Land, because now she thinks there is a chance for people from around the world to understand that musicals are not just random break out into song and dance.

Our favourite part was when Priyanka and Colbert tried to come up with a term for Bollywood that is more Indian. It was pointed out to Colbert that while Hollywood is a place that can be spotted on the map, Bollywood on the other hand is no place! Mumbai would be accurate, right? Colbert comes up with the most unoriginal name – “Mumbaiwood” and Priyanka stuns him into silence with “Why does it have to be wood?”

The 9-minute humour packed chat ended on a funny note. Quantico star added that she has to be careful about what she says on air, not only because she gets into trouble with people but also because she is visiting on a Visa! She in fact stresses the fact that it is not a Greencard, but just a Visa. Of course, there was a mention of Donald Trump and how he has to be terrified now of PeeCee ‘infiltrating American homes!’

The show was overall great and led us to wonder how Priyanka would do as a stand up comedian, especially after watching her recent episode on Koffee With Karan, which also happened to be outright witty.

