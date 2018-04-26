Priyanka Chopra talks about the royal wedding on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

Priyanka Chopra spoke about the royal wedding at The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Priyanka Chopra spoke about the royal wedding at The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

To promote the third season of her TV show Quantico, Priyanka Chopra made an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. During the show, Fallon asked Priyanka if she is attending the royal wedding. To the question, PC said, “Forget attending or not, I’m just really happy for a friend of mine.”

Meghan Markle and Priyanka Chopra have been friends for a few years and the Bollywood actor recounted how they met and became great friends. During the first season of Quantico, Priyanka was filming in Canada and so was Meghan for her TV show Suits. The two who had met at a dinner continued to bond in Canada. They have often put up pictures with each other on Instagram and that has led to the speculation that Chopra will indeed be attending the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Meghan Markle was recently featured in Time 100 Influential People of 2018 list. Priyanka penned a profile for the actor and wrote, “Somewhere among biryani, poutine and endless conversations, I realised just how deeply Meghan Markle cares for the world. With her, what you see is real, and what you get is a relatable young woman with her heart and mind in the right place. Her compassion, evident in the causes she supports, and her drive to break down stereotypes — obvious in her actions — will connect her to a generation in much need of kindness.”

Priyanka also spoke about Quantico as the show’s third season is set to premiere on April 26.

In Priyanka Chopra’s previous three appearances on the show, she had won the fun challenges against Jimmy Fallon. This time she brought the challenge to him. In a surprise turn of events, PC lost this time but was quite a sport about the same. In one of her earlier appearances, Priyanka had also played Holi with Fallon.

