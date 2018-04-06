Quantico Season 3 trailer: Priyanka Chopra is back as Alex but this time, she’s undercover

Priyanka Chopra starrer Quantico returns on April 26. Priyanka Chopra starrer Quantico returns on April 26.

Priyanka Chopra fans have not gotten a chance to watch her perform on the Hindi film screen for a long time now and for them, a new season of Quantico is nothing less than a celebration. The third season of Quantico is all set to premiere on April 26 and the trailer for the same is out already.

The third season of the show has arrived much later than its previous seasons and this time we will get to see the story of Alex Parrish for only 13 episodes, unlike the 22 that we saw in the first two seasons.

Priyanka Chopra plays FBI agent Alex Parrish in the series. In the new trailer, we can see that Alex has been living undercover for the past three years. She has been living a peaceful calm life and has surrounded herself with little pleasures of life. We can see Alex relaxing in a vineyard but she is still a trained operative first, and so her priority will always be the FBI.

Watch the trailer here:

For Quantico, Priyanka has won the People’s Choice Awards twice. She won the first one in the category ‘Favorite Actress in a New TV Series’ and the second one was won in the category ‘Favorite Dramatic TV Actress’.

ABC’s Quantico was shifted from its slot on Sunday to Monday during the second season. As the third season begins, the show has been shifted to Thursday. Due to her work commitments in the West, Priyanka Chopra has not signed any film in India yet. During her last visit a few days ago, Priyanka teased her followers on Instagram by showing them the scripts that she was going to choose from but no announcement has been made yet. The last Hindi film that Chopra was seen in was 2016’s Jai Gangaajal.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd