Priyanka Chopra’s Quantico Season 3 to arrive on April 26

Priyanka Chopra’s Quantico Season 3 is coming on April 26. Priyanka Chopra’s Quantico Season 3 is coming on April 26.

Priyanka Chopra is all set to return with the third season of her popular TV series Quantico on April 26, 2018. Sharing an Instagram post about the same, Priyanka wrote, “And She’s back… Can’t wait to share this with you! #April26 #QuanticoSeason3 #TheReturnOfAlexParrish.”

Priyanka has a number of commitments in Hollywood currently including films A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t It Romantic. She has been in New York for a long period of time managing her engagements and shooting for the upcoming season of Quantico where she will be reprising her role of Alex Parrish. However, Pearl Thusi and Yasmine Al Massri will be departing from the show, as reported by Hollywood Reporter.

Priyanka also shared a picture on Instagram with her Quantico co-stars Alan Powell (Mike McQuigg), Jake McLaughlin (Ryan Booth) and Russell Tovey (Harry Doyle) writing, “Three dudes and a chick walk into a bar … we lunched… we laughed … we went back to work. @alanpowell10 @jakeamclaughlin @russelltovey @abcquantico.” Jake also shared a photo on Instagram and wrote, “We are coming back April 26th! @abcquantico #quantico #season3.”

ABC has also made an official announcement of the release date on their Quantico handle on Instagram. Priyanka’s Hollywood debut with Dwayne Johnson in 2017’s Baywatch was much loved by fans. And back home, Priyanka is extensively venturing into production with her third Marathi film titled Firebrand. It will be directed by National Award-winning documentary filmmaker Aruna Raje. Priyanka was earlier also seen flipping through a number of Bollywood scripts to decide upon a role.

