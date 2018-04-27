Priyanka Chopra on Quantico Season 3: Alex and Ryan’s relationship will get more complicated

Quantico star Priyanka Chopra spills the beans on Season 3 of the show Quantico star Priyanka Chopra spills the beans on Season 3 of the show

Priyanka Chopra is all set to grace the small screen again as agent Alex Parrish. With Season 3 set to air on April 28 in India, the audience is looking forward to seeing more of the complex relationship that Alex shares with Ryan, as well as the new challenges that she would have to face on the work front.

Priyanka herself gave a few Quantico Season 3 spoilers as she spoke about her life as FBI agent Alex Parrish to Esquire.

“The beginning of this season, which brings us all together, is that Shelby gets kidnapped because I have a code that this bad guy wants. Her name is the Widow.”

On her character’s relationship with Ryan, Priyanka Chopra said that the couple will undergo the ups and downs a couple usually goes through and that her character’s stance towards Ryan would remain complicated for a while.

Priyanka also did a Facebook live yesterday where she answered questions about the show and her filming experience in Italy. The actor also said that she is excited about the fact that Quantico is taking up Scandal’s slot on ABC.

PC, who was recently on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, was also asked a question about her experience on the show with popular magician David Blaine. Chopra confirmed during the live that she actually saw Blaine sew his mouth shut through a needle.

Apart from the main cast that includes Priyanka Chopra, Johanna Braddy and Jake McLaughlin, other popular names who will be joining the show in its third season are Marlee Matlin, Alan Powell, and Amber Skye Noyes. The third season of the show premiered last night in the US.

