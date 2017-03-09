Priyanka Chopra’s Quantico cast call her achiever, star of the show. Watch video

Priyanka Chopra plays the character of Alex Parish in Quantico. Priyanka Chopra plays the character of Alex Parish in Quantico.

Priyanka Chopra, who has become an international phenomenon, has not only left us impressed with her career moves but even her American series co-stars are bowled by her charm. In fact, Blair Underwood has tagged Priyanka as the star of the show. The Bajirao Mastani actor shared the video on Twitter thanking her Quantico co-stars for showering so much love and praises on her. Here are some excerpts of what Quantico stars had to say:

Russel Tovey, who plays Harry Doyle, says, “Priyanka is very sure always and good at organising things. She is so welcoming. I and other actors, who joined the show in the second season, she welcomed everyone saying join the nest. What she brings to the show apart from looking so great on the screen is a natural charm. She is very engaging and very watchable as far as the acting is concerned. I think it is really exciting that a Bollywood star to be in the United States of America and head a big successful show, it is a great success.”



Pearl Thussi admits that she was impressed with Priyanka’s work even before she knew that she would be sharing the screen space with the 31-year-old actor, “I knew Priyanka already before I met her. I saw all of her work and I was excited. But I was always very concerned. Somebody who has done as much work as she has, and she is so popular in the States, India in fact all around the world, you expect a bit of anomaly. But she was so welcoming. I was hanging out with her at the cast meeting. Her first scene was with me and she made me feel so comfortable. I have never felt like I am not a colleague. I always felt like we all are together in this. She is very enthusiastic and an amazing team player.” Pearl plays the character of Dayana Mampasi.

Blair Underwood went on to say that Priyanka never believes when he tags her as the star of the show, “She downplays that she is the star of the show. We watch the show with her eyes. She is about her business and getting it done. I respect that. She, of course, has this huge Bollywood background. I always tell her she is so emotionally full because she trusts her emotions. She feels without an effort, and we feel her. She sets the tone every day.” At present, Priyanka and her co-stars appear in the second season of the show. Priyanka plays Alex Parrish who is an agent in Central Intelligence Agency. The actor, who has won People’s Choice Awards for two consecutive years, is now prepping up for her big Hollywood release, Baywatch, which also stars Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron.

