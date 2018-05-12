Priyanka Chopra’s Quantico gets cancelled, will not return for a fourth season

Priyanka Chopra starrer Quantico is currently in its third season Priyanka Chopra starrer Quantico is currently in its third season

Priyanka Chopra starrer Quantico has been cancelled. The political thriller will not be returning for a fourth season, according to a report by Variety. Currently in its third season, the show has managed to attract a viewership of 2.3 million in total. Chopra has even won two People’s Choice Awards for her performance as Agent Alex Parrish in the show.

But Priyanka Chopra’s show is not the only one that has faced the axe. A slew of shows has been cancelled as well. Among them are Fox’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Mick, Zach Braff starrer Alex, Inc, Marvel series Inhumans, Deception, The Crossing, Designated Survivor, Lucifer, The Last Man on Earth.

Fans are particularly upset over the cancellation of Andy Samberg’s cop comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine. After the first reports of the show’s cancellation hit the internet, fans began protesting. But this was soon followed by the speculation of how the Fox show might be renewed for another season by streaming service Hulu.

However, Brooklyn Nine-Nine will not be returning for another season, according to the latest report by Variety. The show is critically acclaimed and counts Star Wars star Mark Hamill among its fans. The primary reason for cancelling the aforementioned shows have been that they have failed to generate the kind of numbers that was expected of them. There were also various reports claiming that production houses have cancelled the shows to make space for new and exciting projects.

Desi fans, who have been rooting for Priyanka Chopra starrer Quantico, will especially be unhappy to hear that their beloved series will not be making it to the small screen again for a fresh season. Created by Joshua Safran, Quantico starred Chopra, Josh Hopkins, Jake McLaughlin, Aunjanue Ellis, Yasmine Al Massri, Johanna Braddy, Tate Ellington, and Blair Underwood in pivotal roles.

