Priyanka Chopra’s Quantico 3 to have intense action sequences without body doubles, she will learn to use rifles too

Priyanka Chopra is a busy girl. She has two Hollywood films in the pipeline and also her American television series Quantico, which is soon to begin its third season. Priyanka Chopra plays the role of Alex Parrish, the protagonist of the American television drama series Quantico on American Broadcasting Company (ABC). As per reports, Priyanka Chopra who is shooting for her next Hollywood movie Isn’t It Romantic?, will soon begin the third season of Quantico. Isn’t this exciting?

Latest updates read that Priyanka Chopra will dive deep into the prep for Quantico 3 as it has intense action sequences in it, though this will happen after she wraps the 40-day schedule of her Hollywood movie also starring Liam Hemsworth and Rebel Wilson.

According to a report by Mid Day, Priyanka Chopra is set to wow her fans with intense stunts and has decided to avoid body double. A source informed the tabloid, “The stunts will be orchestrated on a grander scale. PeeCee will train with a noted stunt choreographer in California. She will learn rifle and gun shooting and will work on her agility for the chase sequences and aerial stunts. Since she doesn’t use body doubles, the pressure of wowing the audience lies on her.”

Well not using a body double sounds very much like a challenge that Piggy Chops of can take up! In August, Priyanka will start shooting for the next season of the series and it is expected to have 13 episodes as opposed to the 22 episodes in season 1 and 2.

Priyanka Chopra was back home for a short trip recently and we saw her family vacation picture too. She also has A Kid Like Jake in her kitty with actors Jim Parsons, Claire Danes and Octavia Spencer.

See a few stills of Priyanka Chopra from Quantico:

Priyanka will soon produce a comedy series, which will be based on based on ‘Dhak Dhak’ girl Madhuri Dixit’s real life. It will be on her life of marrying and settling down in the USA and how things move from there on. Priyanka Chopra will be one of the executive producers. Mark Gordon Company (MGC) and ABC studios will produce the show. Madhuri and her husband Dr Sriram Nene will also executive produce it and it will be penned by Sri Rao.

