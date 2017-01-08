Did Priyanka Chopra receive a huge pay hike for Quantico 3?

According to reports, Priyanka Chopra has hiked her fees and is back on the sets of Quantico with a bigger purse. According to reports, Priyanka Chopra has hiked her fees and is back on the sets of Quantico with a bigger purse.

The year of 2016 saw the rise and rise of Priyanka Chopra. Not only was she on the covers of TIME magazine, she was also seen on various international platforms rubbing shoulders with the biggest international stars. Some places, she even shared her views of body shaming and how that’s common in the film arena. After becoming the first Indian to grab the lead role in American television series, Quantico, she went on to grab the People’s Choice Award for her performance too. Forbes even listed Priyanka as one of the highest paid television actresses. She is soon to make her Hollywood debut in Baywatch opposite Dwayne Johnson. All in all, it was a dream year for our Bollywood beauty.

The National Award winning actress was here in India for a fortnight during her Christmas break and now she has flown back to the US. Reportedly, Quantico is going in its season three and rumour has it that Priyanka has received a major hike for featuring in the third installment of the show.

Priyanka Chopra will be one of the presenters at the prestigious Golden Globe Awards. Last year, she was the presenter at three of the biggest awards for films, music, and television – the Oscars, the Billboard Music Awards, The Emmy Awards.

But from what it looks like, PeeCee’s travel began on a jerky note this year. On her way to the Golden Globe Awards, her plane got stuck due to snow and her flight got delayed. Well, she told her fans about it through an Instagram post.

While quoting a line from Sound Of Music song “My Favourite Things” Priyanka Chopra also hinted in another Instagram post that she is back to work.

“Snowflakes that stay on my nose and eyelashes.. #winterishere❄⛄ #nyc #WorkingSnowDay,” she wrote.

Priyanka Chopra portrays the role of Alex Parrish in FBI drama Quantico, and is set to play a baddie in Baywatch.

