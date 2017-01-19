Priyanka Chopra on Donald Trump presidency: I am an Indian, are you scared?

Priyanka Chopra expressed her thoughts on Donald Trump. Priyanka Chopra expressed her thoughts on Donald Trump.

Donald Trump winning the presidential race may have instilled fear in the minds of many Indian employees working in the US, but this is not the case with Quantico star Priyanka Chopra.

PeeCee made India proud by winning the People’s Choice Awards for Favourite Dramatic TV actress twice in a row for her role of Alex Parrish on the popular TV show.

A reporter asked the 34-year-old star about her “thoughts on new president-elect Donald trump, kinda scary?” To which she said, “I am an Indian. Are you scared?” The reporter responded to it saying, “No, but a lot of foreigners are!”

Earlier, before Donald Trump won the presidential elections, Priyanka Chopra had slammed Trump calling him primitive.

“I just think you can’t put a ban on anyone. Generalising a type of people is really primitive,” Priyanka said to TIME magazine.

She said that the fight against terrorism had grown so complex that “you can’t put a face on it any more”.

Priyanka Chopra was listed as one of the 100 influencers by TIME magazine in the year 2016.

Paparazzi : What are you thoughts on our new president elect Donald trump, kinda scary? Priyanka : I’m Indian, are you scared? pic.twitter.com/xkvxkGM8QX — 🍃aly (@IAlyazya_) January 18, 2017

She defeated her ABC counterparts Ellen Pompeo, Kerry Washington, Taraji P. Henson and Viola Davis to win the award for second time in a row.

The global icon landed in LA to attend the award show and was surrounded by paparazzi at the airport.

With inputs from ANI

