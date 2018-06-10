Quantico Hindu terror episode: Priyanka Chopra issues apology, says ‘I am a proud Indian and that will never change’

Priyanka Chopra says she is a proud Indian and that will never change about her. Priyanka Chopra says she is a proud Indian and that will never change about her.

Quantico actor Priyanka Chopra has issued an apology post the controversy around the recent episode from the American series that showed Indians planning a terrorist attack. The actor took to Twitter and wrote, “I’m extremely saddened and sorry that some sentiments have been hurt by a recent episode of Quantico. That was not and would never be my intention. I sincerely apologise.”

She added, “I’m a proud Indian and that will never change.”

The apology came after a statement issued by the US television studio ABC against the outrage from Indian audiences after the episode titled ‘The Blood of Romeo’ aired on the television.

“The episode has stirred a lot of emotion, much of which is unfairly aimed at Priyanka Chopra, who didn’t create the show, nor does she write or direct it,” the Walt Disney-owned company said.

“The show has featured antagonists of many different ethnicities and backgrounds, but in this case, we inadvertently and regrettably stepped into a complex political issue. It was certainly not our intention to offend anyone,” the statement further read.

The episode ‘The Blood of Romeo’, sparked outrage among Indians for its storyline on Indians planning a terrorist attack in Manhattan and blaming Pakistan, days before a summit on Kashmir, reported news agency PTI.

Indians have targeted the creators for showing India in a negative light and commenting on the India-Pakistan controversy without much understanding. Chopra, who plays FBI agent Alex Parrish on the show, has been at the centre of all the backlash, with people blaming her for agreeing to the role.

Some of the social media users also requested the Government of India to delete a particular scene in the show, in which Priyanka holds up the sacred Hindu prayer beads as evidence that the plotter is Indian.

