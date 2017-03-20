Priyanka Chopra has always been instrumental in my career: Meera Chopra

Priyanka Chopra’s sister Meera Chopra will soon be making her foreign debut through a yet-untitled Canadian fantasy series Priyanka Chopra’s sister Meera Chopra will soon be making her foreign debut through a yet-untitled Canadian fantasy series

Meera Chopra will soon be making her foreign debut through a yet-untitled Canadian fantasy series. The actress says her cousin sister Priyanka Chopra, who enjoys international acclaim thanks to her hit American show Quantico, has been a huge inspiration for her.

“Priyanka has always been instrumental in my career. She always supports me and I look up to her and get inspired. I’m not following her… I cannot! But she is a huge inspiration,” Meera told IANS through an email.

Giving details about her role, Meera said: “I will be playing the role of an astrologer. My role significantly helps in shaping up the life of the lead pair. The contract has been signed with Canada’s privately-owned network CTV network. The co-stars and the director are still being decided upon.”

Meera says she got the role after a long process.

“Starting from November to January, I auditioned multiple times where I had to send various video clips. I got the confirmation only a few days back,” said the actress, who will start shooting for the series by July-end.

After working in the southern film industry, Meera made her Bollywood debut with 1920 London last year. She asserts that she is not focusing on making a career in Hollywood as of now.

The actress said: “There is no laid plan for Hollywood as of now, I’m more than happy to take it as it comes. My entire focus right now is on Bollywood. For me, my own industry will always be more important and will always come first. It’s a different pleasure and satisfaction altogether when you work with your own people. So Bollywood would always be the priority.”

