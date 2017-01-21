Priyanka Chopra credits Quantico crew for her People’s Choice Award

Priyanka Chopra recently won the favourite actress trophy in a drama series for Quantico at the People’s Choice Awards. Priyanka Chopra recently won the favourite actress trophy in a drama series for Quantico at the People’s Choice Awards.

Priyanka Chopra, who recently won the favourite actress trophy in a drama series for Quantico at the People’s Choice Awards, thanked the incredible cast and crew of the show in a special Instagram post. Taking to the photo-video sharing app, the 34-year-old star shared a group picture of her show’s entire crew and dedicated the award to them.

“This award would not be possible without this incredible cast and crew and writers and producers who work tirelessly on 15 hr days non-stop for months together and still keep their humour and love alive! You make me #AlexParrish and invincible,” Priyanka captioned the picture. This is the second time, Priyanka has bagged the trophy at the People’s Choice Awards. Last year, she won it for the favourite actress in a new TV series category for the same show.

The actress was nominated alongside Ellen Pompeo, Kerry Washington, Taraji P Henson and Viola Davis this year. She is also set to make her Hollywood movie debut with Baywatch. It stars Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron alongside Priyanka.

Also Read | Bollywood is really actor-driven: Priyanka Chopra tells Jimmy Kimmel

Meanwhile, Priyanka has shot for Jimmy Kimmel Live and this is her second appearance on the show. She first appeared on the show in 2015 to promote her ABC show and spoke about her life in America. She spoke about her decision to go to school in America just so that she could get out of wearing the uniform. Priyanka had also shared the perils she faced having moved to the USA at the young age of 12 and figuring out her high school wardrobe.