Priyanka Chopra co-hosts The View, discusses nose job rumours

Actress Priyanka Chopra was a guest co-host on ABC’s talk show “The View”, where she rubbished rumours that she had undergone a nose surgery.

Priyanka, 34, said she had been subjected to a series of humiliation over her body by a Bollywood producer during the initial stage of her career. While, discussing Hollywood actress Debra Messing’s recent allegations on director Alfonso Arau for halting the shoot of

A Walk in the Clouds because her nose was allegedly ruining the movie, one of the women anchors on the show asked “Has it happened with anyone of you” to which Priyanka replied, “Yes.”

“It happened to me. Before I became an actress, I met a producer-director about the possibility of acting. I was a beauty pageant winner at that time, I was Miss World. He said everything was wrong about me. He said my nose was not proportionate. the shape of my body was not proportionate,” Priyanka said.

When asked if that is her original nose, Priyanka said, “Yes this is mine.”

The Quantico star also discussed people’s perception of “what women should look like.”

.@PriyankaChopra shares her story about body critics: “He said everything was wrong about me.” pic.twitter.com/BiPW8zV4of — The View (@TheView) February 9, 2017

“There’s a false perception of what women should look like and what our body should look like and especially when we are in the business you just put on the couple of pounds and people start body shaming you.

“It happens. Christmas happens to all of us. I’m an Indian I have Diwali I have Holi I have hundred holidays that happened to me and my body fluctuates and you know what I’m fine with it,” she added.

