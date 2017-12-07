Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma breaks down after being confronted by Divya Agarwal, Vikas Gupta’s mother leaves housemates emotional

Bigg Boss 11: The most anticipated meeting for viewers is definitely the one with Divya Agarwal and Priyank Sharma. Bigg Boss 11: The most anticipated meeting for viewers is definitely the one with Divya Agarwal and Priyank Sharma.

Keep your tissue boxes handy, if you plan to catch tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 11. With the families of housemates all set to enter the house, things are going to get high on emotions and drama, of course. As already reported by us, Puneesh Sharma’s father, Vikas Gupta’s mother, Shilpa Shinde’s mother and Priyank Sharma’s estranged girlfriend Divya Agarwal will get a chance to meet them and other housemates. And from what we have been told, it’s going to be a really exciting episode with emotions flowing freely, and housemates breaking down at the sight of their loved ones.

But the most anticipated meeting for viewers is definitely the one with Divya and Priyank. Sources exclusively told indianexpress.com that it was quite hard-hitting and emotional. Shot yesterday, the task required housemates to remain still in their position, while the family members entered the house. Once they are done communicating with them, Bigg Boss gave the housemates a chance to interact with their loved ones for a couple of minutes before they left the house. Knowing well that things between Priyank and Divya could turn volatile, Bigg Boss did not give a chance for the housemates to interact with her, and rather she only spoke to a freezed Priyank.

Shared the source, “When Divya entered the house, Priyank looked happy but his world turned upside down when she started speaking. Divya opened her heart out, on how cheated she felt with his behaviour in the house. She informed him that she has decided to call off their relationship after seeing his closeness with female co-contestants. Priyank started crying hearing it and she too couldn’t hold back her tears. Divya, also took the opportunity to tell Priyank that he doesn’t need a girl’s support (read: Hina Khan) to win the show. Lastly, she told Priyank that since they found love on national TV, it was only justified that they break up in the same way.”

Watch video as Priyank Sharma’s girlfriend Divya Agarwal visits Bigg Boss 11 house:

While Divya was asked to leave the house post that, Priyank was left miserable and he ran outside in the garden area calling her out. “It was a sorry sight to see Priyank shouting out ‘D’ through the walls and wanting to give a clarification. But for Divya, it definitely was a closure she wanted,” added the source.

Apart from Divya, Vikas’ mom’s presence left everyone emotional. While Vikas couldn’t hold himself back and let go his position when he saw his mother, she on her part had a word of advice for everyone. Vikas’ PR Rahul Bharti told indianexpress.com, “His mother went in the house to mend his relationships. She warmly hugged Shilpa and told her that she has forgiven her for her ill behaviour towards her son and hope they can become friends. She also gave a tight hug to Priyank, who was missing his mom, and told him that she is always there for him. It was a beautiful moment to see her do that for her son. The entire house was left in tears seeing Vikas’ emotional meet with his mom.”

See photos as Vikas Gupta meets his mother in the Bigg Boss 11 house:

.@lostboy54 cannot express his happiness after seeing his mother in the #BB11 house! Tune in tonight at 10:30 PM to watch this emotional reunion.http://t.co/9icAp6VPqv pic.twitter.com/oSWn1RzHnN — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 7, 2017

Watch this emotional episode tonight on Bigg Boss 11.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd