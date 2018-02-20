Prithvi Vallabh actor Sonarika Bhadoria: Unfortunate that women in television soaps are seen only crying, plotted against or struggling

Sonarika Bhadoria plays Mrinal in Prithvi Vallabh. Sonarika Bhadoria plays Mrinal in Prithvi Vallabh.

Gorgeous actor Sonarika Bhadoria, currently playing Mrinal in Prithvi Vallabh, has left the world amazed with her powerful act. While she might not look the quintessential warrior, her portrayal has turned out quite impressive and her chemistry with Ashish Sharma has also been much appreciated. Recently the actor got in an exclusive tete-a-tete with indianexpress.com to talk about her show, her Bollywood debut and what keeps her away from the small screen.

Firstly, answering our queries whether this was the show, she was waiting to make a comeback with, Sonarika, shared, “It’s not that I ever took a retirement. I wasn’t really waiting but yes, I do find myself fortunate enough to be chosen to play this warrior princess Mrinal. I am really glad that this came my way.”

Playing a warrior doesn’t come easy as the young actor shared, “There’s a lot of action involved so I had to be really fit in terms of physical level. I also trained myself in horse riding and sword fighting to look convincing. The experience has been a wonderful one and it has made me mentally and physical strong.”

While women die to get toned abs, Sonarika was asked to get rid of it. Sharing an interesting tale the actor said, “I was supposed to do a movie where I had to look toned and so I was continuously sweating out in the gym. That’s when Prithvi Vallabh came my way and the producer Anirudh Pathak was happy with my look. Then one day, he came on set and saw me in the costume and remarked that he didn’t want Mrinal with abs and that I would have to get rid of it. I was aghast. I had built a six-pack after hours of hardship. He said that Indian women need to be a little voluptuous and from then the entire team started feeding me all the carbs in the world (laughs). Although, I was in for a treat gorging up on all the junk. Now that my six packs have disappeared, my producer is finally happy.”

The actor also had some good things to share about her co-star. “Ashish is a really wonderful co-actor. It’s always great to have him around, as he is really supportive. Also since he has more experience than me, I also get to learn a lot.”

Sonarika made her mark with Devon Ke Dev- Mahadev but did not take up any other project. Ask her the reason and she stated, “The daily soaps do not interest me at all. While we say there are women centric shows, all we give audience are women crying, being plotted against, doing household chores or simply striving and struggling. I don’t think an ideal Indian woman is only about these things. I have seen my mother single handedly look after everything, and that’s the strength in a woman I believe in. So I wasn’t ever keen to do something like this.”

While she wasn’t ashamed to accept that her debut film tanked at the box office, she considers Prithvi Vallabh as any other Bollywood project. “We are shooting it in such a grand scale with a lot of time. I don’t even feel I am on a television show set.” Lastly adding that the depth of the character made her choose the project, Sonarika quipped, “I have always maintained that I want to do substantial roles and I found the potential in Mrinal. Also the grandeur and the kind of money that has gone in making this show, grabbed my attention and got me excited.”

Prithvi Vallabh airs every weekend 9:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

