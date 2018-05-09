Prince Narula gets ladylove Yuvika Chaudhary’s name tattooed on him

Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula met on Bigg Boss 9 and while he tried his best to woo her, she took her own sweet time to finally say a yes. Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula met on Bigg Boss 9 and while he tried his best to woo her, she took her own sweet time to finally say a yes.

While tattoos are in vogue, inking someone’s name on your body could be a risky affair, until and unless you know the relationship is for a lifetime (remember Deepika Padukone’s RK initials?). Now our gabru jawan Prince Narula has showcased his commitment and love towards his fiance Yuvika Chaudhary by getting her name tattooed on his back.

A screen grab from Vikas Gupta’s birthday bash has been doing the rounds, where Yuvika and Prince are captured in a casual moment. And right there, peeking out of his t-shirt one can see Yuvika’s name inked on him in Hindi.

Here see the picture of Prince flaunting Yuvika’s name:

When indianexpress.com reached out to Yuvika, she smiled to share, “It was the most beautiful surprise for me when I saw the tattoo. And I must add that I completely loved it.”

Yuvika and Prince met on Bigg Boss 9 and while he tried his best to woo her, she took her own sweet time to finally say a yes. The couple recently announced their relationship after getting engaged in a private ceremony. They have also shared that they are looking to tie the knot by the end of this year.

We wondered if Yuvika too plans to surprise him. “You never know. And you should never openly talk about your surprises, so my lips are sealed,” she added.

Prince, who is currently part of Roadies Xtreme as a gang leader and shooting for Badho Bahu, had earlier spoken to us on how the couple is always targeted by trolls. “People call us fake but we have crossed the stage where it would have mattered. We are the first couple from any reality show that is set to get married. And while many consider us role models, some spew venom on us. But they don’t know us and our relationship, so it’s fine.”

Here’s wishing the couple more blissful moments together.

