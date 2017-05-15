MTV Roadies Rising: Prince Narula takes a jibe at co-judge Neha Dhupia’s acting career leaving everyone shocked

Prince Narula took a jibe at the Bollywood star’s acting career. Prince Narula took a jibe at the Bollywood star’s acting career.

Prince Narula is better known for being a regular on various reality shows, than his television soaps. From Roadies, to Splitsvilla and Bigg Boss, he has participated in all of them and even won many. But has his popularity made him act pricey off late? Well one might think that after his recent heated argument with his MTV Roadies Rising’s co-judge Neha Dhupia, and the way he took a jibe at the Bollywood star’s acting career.

Prince’s reckless behaviour was seen on the show when his gang was fighting for immunity against Neha Dhupia and Nikhil Chinapa’s team. Fights between gang members on MTV Roadies isn’t something new, but this time, seeing even the gang leaders being at loggerheads comes as a surprise.

Three gangs were seen fighting for immunity, where Prince and Nikhil’s side teamed up against Neha’s gang. It so happened that after the task for immunity got over, Neha said, “There is one team, I really hope doesn’t make it and I know which team it is! I have got my fingers crossed, that one team really loses today.”

Prince knew that Neha’s comments were targeted at him. He then annoyed Neha sarcastically and said, “Prince you have won Roadies, Splitsvilla and Bigg Boss and you know how to strategize.” Prince’s response took the entire crew by surprise. He further said, “I know the work I have done. I am happy about the fact that people have at least seen the work I have done”.

A shocked Neha replied, “I think I can maintain my respect by not indulging in conversations with him right now.”

Well this is not the first time the gang leaders have fought. Though Prince Narula credits his mentor, Rannvijay Singh for a major portion of his success. But he’s had some arguments even with Rannvijay during one of the tasks on MTV Roadies Rising.

