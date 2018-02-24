Prince Narula on trolls: No one has the right to put anyone down or question their hard work

MTV recently launched a one of a kind show Troll Police that focused on a celeb meeting their trolls. Prince Narula is the celebs to be seen here next. MTV recently launched a one of a kind show Troll Police that focused on a celeb meeting their trolls. Prince Narula is the celebs to be seen here next.

Behind the millions of likes and followers, there’s also a section of people, who only believe in negativity on social media. They are known as trolls. MTV recently launched a one of a kind show Troll Police that focused on a celeb meeting their trolls, to find out the reason behind their hatred. After actors like Tapsee Pannu, Zareen Khan, Anusha Dandekar, Karan Kundra, Priyank Sharma, Prince Narula will appear in the upcoming episode. The 29-year-old reality show star, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, shared, “It was such an amazing experience. While today, most shows give entertainment to the masses, this show also gives out a very important message, which should be valued by the youth. We are in a happy space to be loved by so many people and even if we can change one percent of mindsets, it’s a victory for us.”

Sharing his experience of trolling, the Bigg Boss 9 winner quipped, “I understand that the whole world can’t love you but then you have no right to put anyone down or question their hard work. I don’t have much time to get bothered as I am busy working but I feel sad about the people who can’t handle these. I think no one has the right to body shame anyone, as everyone has a different journey. I wouldn’t lie but I was also hurt when I met my troll. And more than hatred, I wanted to question this man on how could he say that I don’t deserve my position and I received everything on charity. I have survived in the industry without a god-father, got my bones broken in reality shows to have finally managed by place.”

“When I met the troll, I did not want to have small talks or discuss why he did it but rather make him go through the hardship I have. I got the makers to arrange for a setup with a difficult task and challenged him. I did not need to but I wanted him to realise why people love us and our hard work. Trust me, it doesn’t bother me but trolls have had really drastic effects on people, who get depressed and suicidal. This was my way of letting them know that your strength and happiness can never be dependent on these masked negative people on social media,” added Prince, who also won Roadies X2 and Splitsvilla 8.

See Prince Narula’s MTV Troll Police teaser:

#MTVTrollPolice turned into a #Roadies battleground when a troll accused @princenarula88 ​of becoming a gang leader when he didn’t really deserve it. What followed was a challenge from him to the troll to perform a task with him. Iss weekend toh dangal hoga. This Sat @7 PM! pic.twitter.com/FSmo2N2XaF — MTV India (@MTVIndia) February 22, 2018

While his professional life was always under the radar, haters did not leave a chance to talk ill about his relationship with Yuvika Chaudhary. The two met on Bigg Boss 9 and instantly connected. Post the show, Prince wooed Yuvika for a year, and after convinced of his feelings towards her, did she say yes to him. The couple had recently exchanged rings and will get married by this year. He shared, “People call us fake but we have crossed the stage where it would have mattered. We are the first couple from any reality show, who are set to get married, and while many consider us role models, some spew venom on us. But they don’t know us and our relationship, so it’s fine.”

Lastly, talking about the new season of Roadies Xtreme, Prince averred, “It’s going to be a fantastic season where you will get to see some daredevil stunts and a lot of masala. While Raftaar has joined us (Rannvijay Singh, Neha Dhupia, Nikhil Chinapa) this season, he himself is a self-made man and a great player, so it’s overall super fun. Here I would also like to add that people shouldn’t take our fights on the show too seriously, for it’s not us personally fighting, rather only gang leaders standing up for their members.”

Prince is currently shooting extra hours for his daily soap Badho Bahu so that he can embark on his Roadies journey, which will begin next month. Till then, watch him on MTV Troll Police on Saturday 7 pm.

