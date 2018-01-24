Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are engaged, see photos

Prince Narula, who has changed his name to Prince Yuvika Narula on Instagram, wrote along with a picture with Yuvika, “Thanku baby thanku so much still can’t sink in me that u said yes to me n u r my mine forever nw lovers for life.” Prince Narula, who has changed his name to Prince Yuvika Narula on Instagram, wrote along with a picture with Yuvika, “Thanku baby thanku so much still can’t sink in me that u said yes to me n u r my mine forever nw lovers for life.”

Here is a happy news for Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary’s fans. The popular television couple recently took to Instagram to announce their engagement. For a long time now, news of their wedding were making the rounds and thus the latest posts by the actors have made all fans and close friends happy. Vikas Gupta, Neha Dhupia and many others have posted their best wishes for Prince and Yuvika.

Prince Narula, who has changed his name to Prince Yuvika Narula on Instagram, wrote along with a picture with Yuvika, “Thanku baby thanku so much still can’t sink in me that u said yes to me n u r my mine forever nw lovers for life #engaged and yes one one thing mehndi laga k rakhna doli saja k rakhna lene tujhe a gori aye ga Tera prince #love#life#hugs#thanku god #waheguru #blessed.”

Yuvika Chaudhary too shared a click and wrote, “Can’t believe this just happened love u beba #forlife❤ thank u for asking me .. for holding my hand.. for believing in us.. for being my partner for forever n beyond…. cheers to US 💑…. to new beginnings.. n to a lifetime of love n memories..Forever yours.. always 💍♥️ #engaged @princenarula.”

See the engagement photos of Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary here:

Prince and Yuvika’s close friend and Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikash Gupta too tweeted a picture of the couple and posted, “Congratulations @princenarula88 @yuvikachoudhary . Bhai … & Bhaaabhiii . Wish you both tons of happiness and love . #DilKhushNews.”

Neha Dhupia too commented on Prince’s post, “Congrats @princenarula and @yuvikavhaudhary this is the best news ever.”

See posts of Vikas Gupta and Neha Dhupia here:

We too wish Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary many many congratulations.

