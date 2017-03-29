Pratyusha Banerjee last short film: Kamya Punjabi is making money in a dead person’s name, claims Rahul Raj Singh

Before Pratyusha Banerjee’s first death anniversary, her best friend Kamya Punjabi shared a glimpse of Pratyusha’s last short film. And Rahul Raj Singh shared his reaction on it. Before Pratyusha Banerjee’s first death anniversary, her best friend Kamya Punjabi shared a glimpse of Pratyusha’s last short film. And Rahul Raj Singh shared his reaction on it.

It has been almost a year since Balika Vadhu star Pratyusha Banerjee committed suicide and left India shocked. Before Pratyusha’s first death anniversary, her best friend Kamya Punjabi shared a glimpse of Pratyusha’s last short film, Hum Kuchh Kah Na Sakey, on her Instagram account. The promo has an uncanny resemblance with Pratyusha’s life and death. In the film, the actor is shown as suffering from depression because of which she turned alcoholic. She is also saying a line which resembles her last words to boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh on phone. Rahul, however, has dismissed the short film as “bogus” and “fraud”.

A report by DNA carries the reaction of Pratyusha Banerjee’s boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh. On the short film to be released by Kamya Punjabi, Rahul said, “What film is she talking about? How and when did she shoot this film with Pratyusha? I’ve a record of all of Pratyusha’s activities in the months before I lost her. She was always with me. We went together to Ranchi for my brother’s child’s naming ceremony. Then we went to Goa. When did Pratyusha shoot this so-called film with Kamya?”

Rahul futher described this film as “bogus” and a “fraud” and said, “This is nothing but an attempt to make money in a dead person’s name. How can this woman continue to use Pratyusha’s name to get publicity? Only I know what her thoughts and feelings were. She was planning a big birthday party for me when she was snatched away from me.”

Watch Pratyusha Banerjee’s last short film Hum Kuchh Kah Na Sakey promo here:

Rahul too is planning to pen a book on Pratyusha. He shared in the report, “It’s an idea that I’ve been living with for some time now. It came to me after I found a diary written by her in my house. Through that diary, I got to know her even better. I want to write my book on the Pratyusha that only I knew, and the girl I’d have known if she had only lived longer.”

Kamya has often alleged that Pratyusha’s boyfriend was the reason why she committed suicide. Pratyusha’s parents have also backed Kamya’s claims. Rahul, who has been charged with abetment of suicide in the case, has claimed that Pratyusha’s father was the one to blame as he would often refer to the actor as a prostitute, which had affected her deeply.

Rahul also claims to be still grieving as though the tragedy happened yesterday.

On this, he said, “I start crying suddenly for no reason. I had fallen in love with her. And now when I’ve lost her I cannot bear to see her name being used cheaply by people whom she hardly met.”

