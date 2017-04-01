Pratyusha Banerjee first death anniversary: I will fight for Pratyusha till the end, says Kamya Punjabi

Kamya Punjabi has been a constant fighter for her friend and Balika Vadhu actor Pratyusha Banerjee, who committed suicide on April 1, 2016. Kamya Punjabi has been a constant fighter for her friend and Balika Vadhu actor Pratyusha Banerjee, who committed suicide on April 1, 2016.

Last year on April 1, television industry lost one of its brightest stars, Pratyusha Banerjee, Anandi for most of us. But the loss was more personal for actor Kamya Punjabi, who was one of Pratyusha’s closest friends.

While Kamya was the go-to person for Pratyusha, the former remains closely associated with her family and her memories even after her demise.

Also read | Pratyusha Banerjee’s short film reveals the reason behind her suicide? Watch Hum Kuchh Kah Na Sakey promo

Today, as she is set to release a short film, featuring Pratyusha, apparently the actor’s last work, Kamya speaks to indianexpress.com about how she has been coping with the loss of a dear friend.

“She will always remain with me. Last year also, I was fighting for her and even today I am doing the same thing and I will continue to do so. Everyone knows what’s happening,” Kamya says regarding the case against Pratyusha’s boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh, who has been accused of abetting her suicide.

Kamya was one of the first people to share in public, the details of Pratyusha and Rahul’s relationship, that appeared to be grim and abusive. Kamya even alleged that Rahul was responsible for her friend’s death.

Rahul Raj Singh has been accused of abetting the suicide of actor Pratyusha Banerjee. Rahul Raj Singh has been accused of abetting the suicide of actor Pratyusha Banerjee.

The case is still going on, but in a new turn Rahul has filed a complaint against Kamya for releasing Pratyusha’s video. He claims that the video is tampered and it shows him in a bad light. The Mumbai High Court has passed a stay order against the film’s release.

“I will release the film come what may. This was the last thing of Pratyusha with us and I had been thinking of doing something with it for a long time. So, nothing can bog me down. I am releasing it at 4pm today and it will happen,” Kamya says.

Besides being actively involved in the case, Kamya has made sure she takes care of Pratyusha’s parents. “I am constantly in touch with them. I can’t bring their daughter back but I can take her responsibilities. So, I have been with them throughout. They are better than before because with this short film, they have something to look forward to. But they are not alright. The vacuum created in their life after Pratyusha’s death will always remain. That can never be filled.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd