Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki fame Pranitaa Pandit: Actors do not have a shelf life

Best remembered as the chirpy Surbhi of Uttaran, Pranitaa Pandit is presently enjoying her second innings in the television industry. The actor decided to focus on her production house, and was away from the screen for some years. After making her comeback in Jamai Raja, the actor is currently seen playing a pivotal role in Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki. Talking about what made her get back on the sets, Pranitaa, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, shared, “Acting is my passion and coming from a business family, I had an inclination towards it. But I wanted to work on both fields and balance it out, which thankfully I did. Once an actor, always an actor, so as the business was doing well, I decided to make a comeback,” she said with a smile.

Stepping back from the arch light at the high of her career just after Uttaran, we wondered if she was happy with the kind of roles that was offered to her. The actor said, “I made my debut with Balaji Telefilms and when Ekta offered me the role, I grabbed it. I am thankful to them for giving me such an interesting character in Kasam. It was supposed to be a 10-day cameo and it’s been a year now that I am playing it. It’s an extremely special role and I am more than happy with it.”

Defying the saying that an actor has a shelf life, Pranitaa said, “It’s a new world where there’s so much of work and some great roles for everyone. If you are good at your job, you will never go out of work. So I really don’t believe that an actor has a shelf life. Look at Amitabh Bachchan, he is still doing some of the best roles in Bollywood.”

When asked if she ever had the desire to do lead roles, the actor averred, “To be honest I believe in doing things that will make me happy and I am also a very content person. When I started, I also wanted to focus on my business. So back then, I was running away from doing extra shifts and hard work (laughs). I also wanted to devote time to myself and I was not really prepared. But now, I feel I am much more settled and can look ahead to play the lead. As an actor, it is more important to be able to pull off all characters with honesty and conviction.”

Speaking about the changes that she is experiencing in the industry, Pranitaa said, “Things have become much better and organised. The entire administration system has improved and it’s become a great time for actors to work in the television sector.”

Lastly, when asked about what’s the road ahead for her, the actor said, “I do plan a bit but really don’t know what’s ahead in the long term. I am really happy with the role that I am doing and also hope to get new and better opportunities next. I would like to do a parallel lead or a role that I have not attempted in a film or show. Also, we have a set of plans for our production house, so I am looking forward to some eventful times ahead.”

