Kumkum Bhagya 8 February 2017 full episode written update: Pragya’s glam makeover leaves everyone impressed

Kumkum Bhagya’s episode starts at Mehra’s house where the bachelor party is on. Abhi is waiting for Pragya. He asks Purab why she hasn’t come till now. Aalia hears it and says that Pragya will feel out of place, it is good that she doesn’t come. Abhi says probably Pragya will feel uncomfortable because she is a very simple girl. Just then, Pragya enters into the party in a new avatar. She is dressed glamorously in a black gown. All the people are amazed to see her, they think that some celebrity has come to the party. The men are attracted like a magnet to her. Abhi himself is so stunned by her beauty that he becomes speechless. Aalia and Tanu, who were celebrating Pragya’s defeat, are now shocked to see her after the makeover. Pragya comes to Abhi and asks how she is looking. Abhi says that she is looking so hot that he wants her to be his girlfriend. In fact, all the men in the party want the same. Pragya smiles. Abhi thinks that he just wanted Pragya to impress Purab but now he himself desires her.

Tanu is almost crying, she asks Aalia to do something. She says Pragya has changed her appearance to win Abhi. Tanu is scared that Abhi will become Pragya’s devotee forever. Aalia scolds Tanu, she says she can’t spoon-feed Tanu every time. Tanu is responsible for all this. Tanu insulted Pragya so much and so hard that Pragya took it as a challenge.

Purab finds Dadi and Daasi enjoying in the party. They tell Purab that they are very proud of Pragya. Pragya’s beauty will break all the barriers between her and Abhi. She will now woo Abhi without any other constraint. Purab wants to see the faces of Aalia and Tanu who must be regretting now. They have completely lost against Pragya and the team.

Abhi takes Pragya to the dance floor. All the couples are doing the ball dance. Abhi completely forgets everything, he forgets his fianceé too. He is just lost in Pragya’s eyes and they dance beautifully on a romantic song. It seems that it is Abhi and Pragya’s bachelor party. Everyone is watching them and appreciating their pair. Aalia is also there, she tries to avoid Purab. Tanu calls Nikhil to the party, she wants his help. Nikhil says that he will not come neither he is interested in defeating Pragya.

