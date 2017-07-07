Prachi Thakker rejects divorce news with Pankit, slams reports of his hand in Vahbiz Dorabjee-Vivian Dsena’s separation

Prachi Thekker said it’s a husband-wife matter and they are trying their best to save their marriage. Prachi Thekker said it’s a husband-wife matter and they are trying their best to save their marriage.

Pankit Thakker had announced his separation with wife Prachi. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Prachi said it’s a husband-wife matter and they are trying their best to save their marriage. She also rejected reports of Pankit’s affair with Vahbiz Dorabjee and said he has no hand in the separation of Vahbiz and Vivian Dsena.

The TV industry, known for showbiz and glamour is slowly turning into a hotspot for frivolous relationships. Though breakups and divorce news make headlines quite often, it did come as a shocker when Dill Mill Gayye actor Pankit Thakker confirmed to the media that he and his actor wife Prachi are living separately for the last two years.

As per a report in The Times of India, after problems between them mounted, the mutually agreed on separating but have been connected to give the best possible upbringing to their son. Pankit, in the article was quoted saying, “Yes, the news is true. We have been living separately since last 2 years. I don’t want to get into the details as to why we are not together, all I can say is that we have mutually separated. Right now our son is our priority and we don’t want to harm him in any way.”

When indianexpress.com called up Prachi, initially wary, she opened up and refuted the news and said, “We have two flats and Pankit keeps shuffling between them, but neither are we separated nor getting divorced. Every couple goes through ups and downs and we are trying our best to smooth out creases from our relationship. Pankit’s quote was blown out of proportion and that led to the controversy. People should understand that after being in the industry for so long, we do not need to get down to such cheap publicity. A husband-wife’s matter should be left to be dealt with them only.”

Also in the wake of this news another controversy has been sparked wherein Pankit is rumoured to be dating his good friend, and business partner Vahbiz Dorabjee. The actor, as we know separated from her husband Vivian Dsena last year. In an interview with Bombay Times, she has quoted that Vivian is a close chapter for her. Denying the news of her affair with Pankit, Vahbiz has been quoted, “I am nobody to comment on Pankit’s marriage. We are just business partners; the rest is a figment of imagination born in people’s small minds.”

Questioned on Pankit and Vahbiz’s growing bond and rumours of an affair, Prachi shot back, “My husband has no hands in Vahbiz-Vivian’s divorce. I know my man and if he had to eye another woman, our marriage wouldn’t have lasted 17 years. I do not want to comment on Vahbiz, but it is really disturbing to read such stories. We both are trying to keep these baseless rumours aside and work on our marriage.”

“As parents, we are also working hard and putting all our energies into our careers. That’s our focus at the moment. I am positive that we will manage to swim out of our difficult times soon,” she added with a smile. Prachi is currently seen portraying the antagonist in Sethji, while Pankit, who is still known for his role in Dil Mill Gayye, was last seen in Bahu Humari Rajni Kant.

