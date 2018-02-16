Porus actor Sameksha: I’ve done enough running around the trees in south films, now I want to do character roles

While many would fret over preparing for a character, whose base is unknown, Sameksha had an easy way out. While many would fret over preparing for a character, whose base is unknown, Sameksha had an easy way out.

In a career spanning more than a decade, Sameksha has made her mark in the regional cinema, apart from becoming a popular name in the ad world. With some plump television offers coming her way, the actor was more than happy to experiment. Currently seen playing Queen Olymias in Sony TV’s Porus, Sameksha has left the masses and critics impressed with her strong portrayal. Talking about her experience of being a part of Porus, the 32-year-old actor, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com shared, “Everything is so grand about it, from the production, to characters, it’s all larger than life. I am also really happy with my role as it’s one of the strongest characters written on television. Also we haven’t had shows on world history and thus people enjoy watching it.”

While many would fret over preparing for a character, whose base is unknown, Sameksha had an easy way out. “Luckily for us, we have access to the internet and can catch up on a lot of international series that can help us get into the skin of the character. Also, I feel actors are blessed with a common sense about a character’s mannerism, and they automatically slip into it.”

Sameksha has shown not just a maturity of an experience actor but also enacted really bold sequences on the show. Be it playing a wounded raped woman, to going bare back on-screen. Stating that as actors, one cannot have any inhibition. Sameksha quipped, “I had no second thoughts about any scenes. We had initially discussed these sequences but hadn’t planned it. So when my director asked me how I want to take it ahead, I suggested that she be shown without clothes after being raped, to show her battered soul that wants to avenge the insult. That’s how the character’s strength will come to fore. He was quite surprised and said that it might be too much for the national audience. I then reminded him that Porus was to air in 60 other countries, so rather than thinking about Indian audience, we should shoot it through the character’s vision.”

“I also feel that our audience has today matured and understands cinematic freedom. They don’t judge and rate you and rather enjoys the character’s growth. This was also a reason why I readily accepted playing a mother on-screen. Along with my viewers, I too have grown beyond fretting over these things. I took this role as a chance to explore my inner abilities. And trust me, I am in love with this strong-headed, ambitious woman, who stands up against being a trophy wife. She is also a loving mother and the strength behind Alexander’s dreams,” added the actor.

While Sameksha has shows like Zaara, Arjun, Yaha Main Ghar Ghar Kheli, she was recently seen playing an undercover officer in POW: Bandi Yuddh Ke. With such meaty roles coming her way, the actor stated, “I really deserve all these roles (smiles). I have been in the industry for almost 15 years and have done enough running around trees in south films, and now I want to do character based roles. I have never desired to play a heroine but rather have a substantial role. And I think once you desire it, your personality reflects the same and you manage to achieve it.”

Sameksha will also be seen opposite Mohit Raina in 21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897. Revealing the details of her character, the actor shared, “I play Mohit’s wife, who is a very brave and supporting partner. Although the two are physically apart, they have a very strong pure bond that keeps them connected. It’s ironical that on one side I play a patriot, on the other I am playing someone who goes on to attack India.”

Sameksha has been part of the Punjabi, Telugu and Tamil film industries and has hits like 143, Arinthum Ariyamalum, Mercury Pookkal, Kirpaan, Fateh to her credit.

