Porus actor Rohit Purohit: I am also a dreamer like Alexander the Great

Rohit Purohit plays the unconquerable warrior Alexander the Great. Rohit Purohit plays the unconquerable warrior Alexander the Great.

Sony Entertainment Television has brought alive history with its magnum opus drama Porus. While Laksh plays the titular role, Rohit Purohit plays the unconquerable warrior Alexander the Great, who defeated Porus. The actor, who debuted on television with fantasy based Shaurya Aur Suhani, has also played pivotal roles in historical shows like Chandragupta Maurya, Razia Sultan and Bharat Varsh. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Rohit shared, “When I was approached for Porus, I was a little apprehensive as I didn’t know how much would the makers be able to justify my character. As a slight alteration could have changed everything. But when I met them and they briefed me about the script and my graph in the show, I had no doubts.”

Talking about the preparation that went into the show, the actor quipped, “It was a tedious task. I read a lot about him and spoke to people to get an overall perspective about him. After I was fully prepared did I watch the film as I didn’t want to copy. The makers definitely saw Alexander in me because of my looks but I had to physically transform myself. I worked out really hard and even coloured my hair blonde. And now I am so used to it that I don’t know how will I manage after this show.”

Stating that he is as competitive as Alexander, Rohit added, “I am a dreamer like him and I think the makers knew about this similarity. Just like him, I also want to conquer the world, in terms of career. Alexander was a leader who fought from the front and I am having a superb time stepping into his show. Playing the character has been a learning and motivating factor for me.”



See photos of Rohit Purohit:

Porus is the first Indian global show, and the actor feels that he couldn’t have asked for a better platform, “After being part of such grand projects you are spoilt. I took a break of two years because I did not want to do a run-of-the-mill kind of a show. You don’t enjoy working just for the sake of it. The magnitude of our show is so big that I only now want to do bigger and better projects next. All these years I didn’t want to get into films as I felt that I wasn’t prepared. But now after working hard, I think I am well prepared and want to try in Bollywood also. Though I am adamant that I will only do a big film with a strong character.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd