Porus actor Amaad Mintoo: In history, the fight for the throne made people selfish

Amaad Mintoo plays the royal prince Aredius in Porus. Amaad Mintoo plays the royal prince Aredius in Porus.

Porus on Sony TV is not only a visual treat but the performances of the actors will leave you impressed. While Laksh and Rohit Purohit have excelled in their characters of Porus and Alexander, respectively, the newest entrant Amaad Mintoo has also managed to impress with his performance in the show. With his character all set to go through a mega transformation, the 26-year-old actor spilled some beans in a conversation with indianexpress.com.

Talking about his experience playing the royal prince Aredius, Amaad shared, “It feels great to be a part of one of the biggest shows on television today. When I was called in for the role, I knew it was going to be a challenge but I was also very excited. I have always done relatable and youth-oriented characters, and for the first time I got the chance to play a warrior. This is my historical show and I did not want to leave any stone unturned. I prepped myself with sword fighting and horse riding to look convincing on-screen.”

The show will now focus on Aredius’ stepmother Queen Olympias (Sameksha) attempting black magic on him, leading him to lose his mental balance. Commenting on the same, the young actor from Kashmir stated, “I don’t know but I have heard that black magic still exists in our society. People then were believed to have special powers and could even talk to Gods. It might seem normal for them but I think it’s a really horrible thing to do with anyone. These practices shouldn’t be supported at all.”

Opening up on the relationship between stepparents and children, Amaad said, “I don’t think it’s usually the case with all but when property and money get involved, people get a bit selfish. Even in our show, both mothers want their son to become the next king and the throne has become the bone of discontent. Hence I wouldn’t ever judge stepparents as I know of many cases where they have been quite loving towards the children.”

Sharing about his preparation of playing a man losing his mental capacity, the Warrior High actor averred, “I watched a lot of movies and read books on them for I didn’t want to make it look caricaturish. Being a method actor, I worked on myself for days to make it look real and the direction team also helped me a lot. I am sure the audience would enjoy watching it.”

Amaad, who entered the industry after participating in Splitsvilla, is quite content with the way his career has shaped up, as he said, “I am really happy with the kind of roles that I was offered. After doing a number of episodics, I bagged the lead in Bhagyalakshmi and now this came my way. In such a short span of time, I am delighted to have played variant shades. Hopefully, this would continue and I manage to entertain my audience with much more.”

Porus airs on Sony Entertainment Television, Monday-Friday, 8:30 pm, and also stars Rati Pandey, Aditya Redij, Praneet Bhat among more.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd