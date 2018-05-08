Poorna Jagannathan joins the cast of Big Little Lies Season 2

Big Little Lies season 2 is expected to arrive in 2019. Big Little Lies season 2 is expected to arrive in 2019.

Poorna Jagannathan, known for playing the female lead in Delhi Belly opposite Imran Khan, will have a recurring role in the second season of Emmy award-winning HBO miniseries Big Little Lies. Of course, now that it is getting a second season, it can hardly be called a miniseries. Jagannathan has previously worked with HBO on miniseries The Night Of, starring Riz Ahmed and John Turturro.

Before this, Hollywood bigwig Meryl Streep was also confirmed to be starring in the second season. Apart from this, Douglas Smith and Martin Donovan have also been cast in a recurring capacity.

Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern and Zoe Kravitz will reprise their characters from the first season. The first season of Big Little Lies received 16 Emmy nominations and won eight. The show also received six nominations at the Golden Globes and won four. The seven-episode show was announced as mini-series but was renewed after the success of Season 1.

The last season was a commentary on domestic abuse and how women with different points of view came together to stand up for Nicole’s character. They ended up killing Perry but the murder will come to haunt them in the second season. We wonder if Meryl’s Mary is aware of how abusive her son was and how his life came to an end. Mary’s introduction will surely create some ripples in the Wright household.

The show is expected to come back in 2019 though no date has been announced yet. Big Little Lies Season 2 will go on air in 2019. HBO has confirmed that it will last seven episodes, with David E. Kelley again writing the series and director Jean-Marc Vallée staying on to executive produce. The series will be directed by Andrea Arnold, who recently helmed the series I Love Dick and a film titled, American Honey.

