Pooja Banerjee on doing Chandra Nandini: I was dying to do a negative character

Pooja Banerjee said she has already struck a great friendship with her Chandra Nandini co-star Shweta Basu Prasad. Pooja Banerjee said she has already struck a great friendship with her Chandra Nandini co-star Shweta Basu Prasad.

Cutting short her post-marriage break, actor Pooja Banerjee is back to work within two months of tying the knot with beau Sandeep Sejwal. The actor will be seen on Star Plus’ period drama, Chandra Nandini, alongside Rajat Tokas and Shweta Basu Prasad. She will play the role of a Vishkanya.

Talking about her comeback, Pooja told indianexpress.com, “I was dying to do a negative shade from past one year and I am glad I finally got that. That’s the main reason why I signed Chandra Nandini.”

It has been just four days that the actor began shooting and Pooja has already hit it off with her co-stars, especially Shweta. “We both are Bengali so, we keep talking in Bengali. We have our own fun on the set. Everyone has been really sweet. It is a fun team. In fact, a lot of people from the crew have worked with me on my previous shows, so, they already knew me,” she said.

Pooja’s character is expected to bring a lot of trouble into the lives of Chandragupta Maurya (Rajat) and his wife Nandini (Shweta). “No one will have any doubt on my character as she is very sweet to the people of the kingdom, but she has her own motives and she is not here to do any good. It’s amazing to play different shades in one character,” Pooja spoke about her role.

Pooja took to her Instagram and shared the news with her fans by posting a teaser video from the show.

Enjoying her return to television, Pooja said she is thankful for getting Chandra Nandini as marriage had made her lazy. “It feels great to be back on the set. This was much needed. I became so lazy in these two months. I needed to get back to my routine and become active. I am glad to have resumed work right now.

