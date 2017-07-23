Playing Mahakali is challenging but also a lifetime experience: Pooja Sharma

Pooja Sharma, well known for playing Draupadi in Mahabharat, will now play the role of Kali in Mahakali – Anth Hi Aarambh Hai. Pooja Sharma, well known for playing Draupadi in Mahabharat, will now play the role of Kali in Mahakali – Anth Hi Aarambh Hai.

Pooja Sharma, best known for playing Draupadi in Star Plus’ mythological TV show Mahabharat, will break the image as she plays the titular role in Colors’ Mahakali – Anth Hi Aarambh Hai. Being cast as Kali came as a shock to Pooja, who shared that the show’s producers had a hard time convincing her. However, Pooja maintained that she would have regretted declining the offer.

At the launch of the show, indianexpress.com met the actor for a conversation. When asked what kept her away from TV, Pooja smiled and said, “I can tell you what brought me back. It was a great role. The lack of good roles made me stay away.”

On why she once again chose to play a mythological character, the actor said, “There was a lot of work that came my way but things never fell into place. Though I was quite apprehensive to play Kali, Siddharth sir (Producer Siddharth Kumar Tewari) managed to convince me. In the two hours meeting, he made me realize that there is a Kali in each one of us. That’s when I asked myself, why not do something powerful and empowering? And the audience has never seen Kali in a full-fledged show. It was for the first time her story is being projected. And as an actor, I am getting to play Parvati and Kali. Also, I am getting to learn so much about action and VFX. It’s challenging but also a lifetime experience.”

Stating that the entire training process was really difficult, Pooja added, “Doing the action sequence was comparatively easier. Though I must add that the action director literally held my hands and helped me out. And now when I see the same on screen, it’s like a badge of honour for me.”

Even though Star Plus’ Mahabharat went off the air in August 2014, people still fondly remember Pooja Sharma as Draupadi. Talking about the comparison that will come her way, Pooja said, “I am game for all of it. It is a great thing that people still hold Mahabharat and Draupadi close to their heart after three years. And as actors, I think we all have to go through this phase.”

Recently, there has been a surge in Indian television actors moving to Indonesia for shows. Some of them have even extended their work visas for more than a year. When questioned whether it’s the money that takes them there, the actor replied, “Not at all. It is the love that makes us visit the place. It’s overwhelming to see so much love for us in a country that doesn’t even share the same cultural values. You have to visit the place to feel the warmth. And it is genuine love that comes from really loyal fans.”

The actor has always maintained a distance from media and social network. “I am actor and my job is to perform and I cannot drown my energy in PR mechanisms. It’s strange that even though I am actor I don’t want too much of attention. Rather than putting myself up there, I believe in putting my work ahead.”

Pooja interestingly was rumoured to be dating most of her Mahabharat co-stars. Smirking at it, she said, “It doesn’t really affect me for I know it’s all created. And at the end of the day, you are only answerable to your conscience. If you know you are not wrong, how does it matter.”

And lastly, when we asked the actor if she is dating someone, she quipped, “My personal life is exactly that – personal. So, I am not answering that.”

Produced by Swastik Productions, Mahakali will air every Saturday and Sunday at 7pm.

