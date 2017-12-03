PHOTO: Brenton Thwaites as Robin in DC series Titans

Brenton Thwaites looks perfect as Robin. Brenton Thwaites looks perfect as Robin.

DC’s Titans is one of the most exciting looking upcoming superhero TV series. While DC’s cinematic universe may be floundering with the big Justice League failing to impress its critics, its TV shows like Arrow, The Flash have had a much better success rate. Titans is based on the superhero team of the same name (and sometimes Teen Titans) in DC Comics, which is led by Dick Grayson.

Grayson is the first Robin, the character which is almost as old as Batman. Dick Grayson would later retire and become the superhero Nightwing. Starfire, Raven, and Beast Boy are the other main characters that will be played by Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, and Ryan Potter respectively.

We now have the first look of Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson and it looks amazing. Of course, it is too early to comment on how the series is going to turn out, but at least the creators have got the look of the main character right. It looks cool without being campy. The series is created by the same team that is behind the CW’s DC series.

Here is the look:

Here is the official synopsis of the series: “From executive producers Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, TITANS is an all-new live-action drama series that follows a group of young soon-to-be Super Heroes recruited from every corner of the DC Universe. In this action-packed series, Dick Grayson emerges from the shadows to become the leader of a fearless band of new heroes, including Starfire, Raven and many others. TITANS is a dramatic, live-action adventure series that will explore and celebrate one of the most popular comic book teams ever.”

