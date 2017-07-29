Permanent Roommate and Tripling star Sumeet Vyas to host the desi version of Stupid Man, Smart Phone

Sumeet Vyas, a multitalented artsite has done wonderfully well as an actor in all mediums Sumeet Vyas, a multitalented artsite has done wonderfully well as an actor in all mediums

For the first time, a popular international concept will be Indianised for a web show. Video on demand platform Voot, is all set to air a show, adapted by BBC Worldwide’s popular and entertaining series Stupid Man, Smart Phone. And hosting the series will be web superstar Sumeet Vyas. Indianexpress.com has learnt that the show will have Sumeet and a contestant surviving in a remote area only with the help of their smart phones.

It’s no more surprising to see international concepts paving its way into India, to become successful reality shows. Be it Bigg Boss, Kaun Banega Crorepati or Khatron Ke Khiladi among more. Adapting the much loved British TV reality series Stupid Man, Smart Phone, Viacom 18’s video on demand platform Voot is all set to tread on the lines of original reality shows, after airing some in-house web-series. Sumeet Vyas, who rose to fame via TVF’s Permanent Roommate will be seen stepping into the shoes of Russel Kane as the host.

The exhilarating show has the host and a guest (contestant) being stranded in a remote area, with no training or knowledge of the local language and customs. They will only have their mobile phones to help them get back home.

The first season of Stupid People, Smart Phone comprising six episodes, launched last year on BBC Three and BBC Two. Tentatively, the desi version will retain the global title.

After TVF's Tripling, which he co-wrote, he is all set to star opposite Kareena Kapoor in Veere Di Wedding. He also recently wrapped up the shoot for his movie Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai, where he stars alongside Swara Bhaskar and his Tripling co star Amol Parashar. When we reached out to Sumeet he refused to talk about the developments. Stupid Man, Smart Phone India has already gone on floors and the official announcement is expected to be made soon.

