People think I’m a serious rapper: Raftaar

Rapper Raftaar, who collaborated with singer Anmol Malik to compose a single for popular comedy show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain, says people often think of him as a serious rapper. The song will feature Raftaar rapping at a fast pace, while Anmol takes the lead on the main verse and chorus. The lyrics of the song have been specially crafted to suit the tempo of the show.

“This is a really new experience for me and I thoroughly enjoyed it. ‘Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain’ is one of the comedy shows that I regularly watch online as I am constantly travelling and I love the characters in it,” Raftaar, whose real name is Dilin Nair, said in a statement.

“This was an experimental thought, but it all fit in beautifully. People think I am a serious rapper, but the ‘Bhabhi Ji…’ song will showcase a fun side of me — something that I have thoroughly enjoyed working on. I am looking forward to people’s reaction to this song,” he added.

Raftaar, best known for songs like Bottle, Swag mera desi hai and Dhup chik, created a special rap in Hindi titled “Aadat” for Hollywood film Passengers. The rap captured the essence of the space adventure thriller film.

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain is aired on &TV.