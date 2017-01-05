People enjoy saas-bahu sagas so why shouldn’t they be made, asks Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik is currently seen on television show Shakti,where she plays a transgender. Rubina Dilaik is currently seen on television show Shakti,where she plays a transgender.

It’s not unusual for actors to criticise regressive saas-bahu dramas or the new fad, supernatural-based shows, but television star Rubina Dilaik is of a different view. In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Rubina, popularly known as Soumya from TV drama Shakti- Astitva ke Ehsaas Ki, says she finds no problem in such shows as they show what the audience wants.

“You cannot taste the same thing every day. You need to have different flavours. All these shows are different flavours that we are trying to present in television. Otherwise, how will you distinguish between a saas-bahu saga and a love saga? Or a supernatural-themed show and a normal show? I believe that the audience enjoy it that’s why writers attempt it. The viewers have accepted such shows,” Rubina said.

The actor believes that it is high time the critics of Indian television accepted the reality that saas-bahu dramas work well with the audience. “How much ever we want to be in a denial, saying that such shows don’t work and what nonsense is being shown on television but I feel the fact that you are saying this is because you are watching it. And if you are watching, then we are making it. I don’t see good or bad, it’s about the perspective,” she said.

The actor, however, also feels that television viewers have become open to new concepts, an example of that being the success of her show, Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, which is about the discrimination against transgenders. “When we started off, it was a risk. But I am happy that we showed courage to do it and thankfully, the audience lapped it up. So, I feel until we take such risks, we won’t realise the pulse of our viewers. We are on an experimental voyage and should continue on it.”

The Colors show and Rubina’s performance as a transgender have earned a lot of praise and Shakti is now one of the topmost dramas in the country. While the audiences have loved between Soumya and Harman (played by Vivian D’Sena), they are now set for a twist in the story as Harman is going to get married to Soumya’s younger sister.

Talking about it, Rubina said this twist is quite experimental in nature and the makers are excited about audience’s reaction. “We felt we could bring in this twist right now because the show is about Soumya’s tryst with odds and to see her sister Surbhi and Harman is heart-breaking for her. I hope audience likes the drama that will unfold.”

